President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his election as President of the Republic of South Africa.

Buhari also felicitated with the African National Congress (ANC), and the government and people of South Africa, on the peaceful transfer of power that resulted in the election of President Ramaphosa.

The Nigerian President also saluted the leadership and statesmanship of former President Jacob Zuma, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying he looks forward to working with the new President of South Africa, including enhanced cooperation with the country especially on economic issues.