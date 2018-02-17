Corrupt practices in states, exploitation of the vulnerable and other vices are hindering the smooth running of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), the Federal Government has said.

Maryam Uwais, the special adviser to the president on social investment programme, said this while giving an update on the programme to journalists in Abuja.

She identified the challenges faced while executing the programme to include corrupt practices in the states where officials allegedly engage in shortchanging, racketeering and harassment of beneficiaries.

Similarly, she said the due to poor levels of literacy, the vulnerable ones are often exploited just as monitoring and communication in terms of insufficient awareness and publicity pose a challenge.

To overcome the obstacles, she hinted that NSIPs is collaborating with various organisations within and outside the government to overcome the challenges in the areas of monitoring and Security, sensitization, as well as communication.

The NSIPs also requires State Government support in the areas of micro loan programmes, support in fraud detection and prevention by local officials, mobilisation and enhancement of generation of BVN and the opening of accounts.

Ms. Uwais put the number of total direct beneficiaries from all the SIP Programme at 7,812,201, adding that the secondary beneficiaries, who are mainly farmers and cooks, are 1,500,000.

She also explained that the total actual spending in 2016 and 2017 is 15.58 percent of the budget.

She recommended states to fast track commencement of Home Grown School Feeding programme, adding that they re-train and re-screen cooks, strengthen monitoring and evaluation challenges.

The Federal Government of Nigeria established the National Social Investments Programmes (NSIP) in 2016, to tackle poverty and hunger across the country.

The suite of programmes under the NSIP focuses on ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youth and women.