Human rights lawyer and anti-corruption activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari administration over its fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Falana said the current government seemed to be sabotaging the same challenge it was tackling.

“No doubt, the Buhari administration declared a war on corruption. But the regime is currently sabotaging the war through the questionable reinstatement of highly corrupt public officers”, he told Thisday.

“Apart from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, other anti-graft agencies have been tactically castrated by the Senate which has refused to confirm the members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau.

“The National Assembly has also failed to pass the bills for the establishment of the anti-corruption court, whistle-blowing bill, proceed of crime bill, etc”, he added.

He noted that criticism by the opposition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was genuine.

“The criticism is not unfounded in view of the composition of the All Progressives Congress. The leaders of the National Assembly, a substantial number of legislators, ministers and governors were in the Peoples Democratic Party who migrated to the APC a few weeks before the 2015 general election.

“With respect, the APC was a special purpose vehicle for changing the federal government in 2015. No more, no less; no commitment to any ideology or principle.

“The Buhari regime has not mobilised and involved Nigerians in the fight against corruption. By reinstating and retaining corrupt public officers the regime is encouraging corruption to fight back. The APC controls the majority of the members of the National Assembly.

“Yet, the assembly is dedicated to the frustration of the war against corruption. Out of the 21 states controlled by the APC only Kano state has an anti-corruption agency. Is it an irony that the PDP government in Ekiti State is trying to set up an anti-corruption agency?” Falana added.