Members of the Yewa Traditional Council in Ogun State have called on the state government to attach security aide to each of them, in order to scare away those who may want to hurt or harm them.

This call came on the heels of the assassination of a member of the council, Olowo of Owo-Yewa, Oba Oyeniran Fasinu, on Wednesday 26th July, 2017, while he was travelling back to his palace after he had attended the meeting of the council held at Ilaro on the fateful day.

The Yewa Obas also appealed to the law enforcement agents and the state government to expedite action on uncovering the killers of Oba Fasinu.

The late monarch was reported to have been axed to death when the assailants stopped his Toyota Camry car, and was later burnt with his car.

Addresing journalists at the secretariat of the Yewa Traditional Council in Ilaro, the Obas led by Olu of Ilaro and the paramount of Yewa land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, expressed grief of the council on the gruesome assassination of one of them, by yet to be identified assailants.

He said the council was aware that three suspects had been arrested over the incident and thus called on the police and the state government to ensure that those behind the heinous crime were brought to justice.

Oba Olugbenle who’s also the Chairman, Ogun Council of Obas and President, Yewa Traditional Council, described the killing of the monarch as an abhorrence to the custom and tradition of Yoruba land and humanity.

Oba Olugbenle was represented by the Olu of Imasayi, Oba Gbadebo Oni.