Dr Nicholas Okoh, Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), on Saturday appealed to Nigerians to avoid hate speech.‎

Okoh made the call in Kano when he led some members of his church to visit Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House.

The clergyman, who described the trend in recent times as alarming,‎ urged Nigerians to work assiduously to control hate speech.‎

“Hate speech has serious consequences on our country as it promotes violence, extremism and conflicts.

“Most of the adherents of these two religions don’t have the real understanding of the teaching‎s of their religions; that is why we having problem with hate speeches,” he said.

Okoh called on Nigerians to preach love, tolerance and understanding in order to move the country forward.‎

- Advertisement -

He said that religious bodies in the country had critical roles to play in nation building.

“We have critical roles in nation building and we must work for the progress of the country, because we believe in one Nigeria,” the cleric said.‎

Okoh also enjoined Nigerians to tolerate people in other denominations because the country needs peace to grow.

He also commended the governor for his efforts in providing security of lives and property in the state.

The cleric said that they were in the state on Primatial visit.

‎In a remark, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje restated the commitment of the state government in securing lives and property of all in the state.

“For government to make worshipers‎ practise their faith without hindrance, government is beefing up security in places of worship during Sallah and Christmas festivities,” he said.