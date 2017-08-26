The Rider’s Assembly, a coalition of motorbike riders, say they will ride on October 1, independence day, for the country’s unity.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday, Abubakar Abdullahi, on behalf of the group, said the proposed ride is to spread a “noble message” of unity.

He said the country could only progress and develop through enduring peace and unity.

“As we all have noticed, there has been a wave of divisive and secessionist sentiments sweeping across Nigeria since the recent 2015 elections,” Abdullahi said.

“Across the different regions of the country, individuals and groups have become increasingly vocal in their calls for the division of this great nation Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“Amidst of all of this, many Nigerians remain fervent in our belief in the oneness of Nigeria, that we are stronger together, that progress and development only comes through enduring peace and unity, that our differences are what makes us a beautiful people and our population is what has earned us position as the giant of Africa.

“We therefore intend to use October 1st, independence day commemoration of this year 2017 to remind our fellow country men across board that this nation is the only one we have to call our own and that the unity in diversity is sure way to achieve the development of Nigeria, all well-meaning Nigerians yearn to see come to pass.

“Our means of spreading this noble message will involve us riding with bikers from different parts of this great country in Abuja as we celebrate Nigeria’s 57th independence day, the one Nigeria ride.”

The move comes after Arewa youths withdrew the quit notice it gave to the Igbo to vacate the northern region on or before October 1.