The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Friday added its voice to the agitation for the restructuring of the country, saying any restructuring should ensure fairness, justice and equity.

The TUC president, Mr. Bobboi Kaigama, said the Congress would support any restructuring that would give all citizens equal stake in the Nigeria project.

He spoke to journalists at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Congress in Lagos.

According to Kaigama, the NEC is in support of restructuring that enhances efficiency of government business and creating a society where everyone have equal stake in the continued existence of the nation.

“The NEC affirms its support to the unity of all Nigerians, but opposes politically motivated statements on restructuring. The Congress will not support anybody calling for disunity in the country,’’ he said.

On minimum wage, the TUC president condemned the delay in constituting the 29-member committee even after the organized labour had sent its lists of representatives to the government.

He said labour would not accept any plan to pay minimum wage to selected few, insisting that the implementation of the wage should be holistic.

Minimum wage, he said, should be for all workers and should remain on the Exclusive List and not on the Concurrent List.