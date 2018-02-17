Nigeria’s former President, Obasanjo Obasanjo, on Friday expressed shock over the rapid transformation which Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had brought on Bayelsa State within six years.

He therefore suggested that the younger generation should be accommodated in the nation’s political leadership because “although they are future leaders, tomorrow might nowt come again.”

Obasanjo spoke in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital during a courtesy visit on the traditional rulers council where he was conferred with automatic Bayelsa State citizenship and chieftaincy title.

He said, “We came here in 1998/1999 and I have seen the rapid transformation. I commend all the people who have joined hands in building this state. When I see the transformation that is going on between 1998 and now, I doff my heart for this man called Dickson. When I came into Yenagoa, Jerry Gana told me, ‘this governor is working hard’ and I told him if he’s not working hard, I won’t be here.

“You call me a Bayelsan and I’m proud to be a Bayelsan. Any good place like Bayelsa is a place to be. Here we’re seeing real transformation. Any place where we are seeing transformation is a place to be.

“I thank you governor Dickson for inviting me. Anybody who was here 20 years ago and the development that has taken place, will appreciate the money spent. Thank you governor Henry Seriake Dickson. You’re making it easy for investors to come, to relax and to do business.

“If you hear that I’m coming here often, don’t be surprised. One of the things that has struck me is the relative peace Dickson has brought in Bayelsa State. I don’t know how you did it. May be we have to come for your tutelage.”

Obasanjo also commended traditional rulers for assisting the Dickson’s administration in bringing the relative security in Bayelsa State.