The Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Dino Melaye, has stated that he is not afraid of his planned arraignment and trial by the Federal Government.

This is as he personally visited the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, to collect court service in respect of a suit against him for alleged misinformation to the police on his earlier complaint of failed attempt on his life.

The Federal Government, through the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, had announced last Sunday plans to arraign Melaye on March 1, for allegedly giving false information to the police and framing the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Edward Onoja, on alleged failed attempt on his life. It was also alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, had been evading attempts by a court bailiff to serve him court summon on the proposed arraignment.

But Melaye, who visited the court on Thursday to personally obtain the service, denied his alleged evasion of a purported court bailiff, who was said to have come to his office three times to serve him court summon.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on his visit to the court, Melaye, who described the charges against him as frivolous, said that as a law abiding citizen, he did not evade a court summon, and would never do so.

He said he voluntarily went to the court to collect the summon and to prove to the court that he did not evade the service from the said bailiff.

The legislator who also stressed that he was not afraid to face the trial, however, expressed confidence in the Nigerian Judiciary, saying that he is optimistic that justice will be done in his impending trial.

He said: “I was told by a staff in my office that a bailiff was in my office sometime last week Friday to serve me some processes and he told the court bailiff that I was not around and that was the only time the bailiff came to my office.

“So, I informed my lawyers who actually came to court to verify and they were told that the bailiff swore an affidavit that he had come to my office three times and did not find me and a motion for substituted service was granted and as a law abiding Nigerian, that gave an impression that I was evading service.

“So, I quickly came down myself to prove that I am not evading service. So I have come here to prove that I am not evading service, I am a responsible Nigerian, I am not afraid to face trial and I believe in the judiciary in this country.

“I believe in this court and I am here and have been duly served and this is a proof of the service. I want to say that at the end of the day Justice shall prevail.”