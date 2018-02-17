Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has canvassed for the promotion of Nigerian culture to attain the SDGs.

Orelope-Adefulire, who was represented by her office Secretary of Programme, Mr Waziri Laminu, said this on Friday in Abuja when she received members of “Save African History” initiative.

She expressed the government’s readiness to do whatever it could to achieve sustainable development in the country, without compromising the future generation.

“Nigeria has a rich culture that is one of the best in the world, and it should be properly harnessed to create wealth and bring about sustainable development.

“Nigeria has all it takes to be great since we are blessed with abundant human and natural resources.

“These resources should be a source of strength, as well be potential for sustainable development of Nigeria,” she said.

The leader of the Save African History initiative, Mr Obinali Egeli, said the purpose of the visit was to partner with the government in achieving the SDGs.

“We can, using Nigeria’s untold history of ingenuity, inspire Nigerians to innovate to achieve the SDGs,” he said.

The concept of the SDGs was born at the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development in 2012.

The objective of the 17 SDGs is to produce a set of universally applicable goals that balances the three dimensions of sustainable development; that is environmental, social and economic.

The new development agenda aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies, creates better jobs and tackles the environmental challenges, particularly climate change.