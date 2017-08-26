The Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria, have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making conscious efforts to eliminate corruption in the country.

The association gave the commendation in a communiqué issued at the end of its 26th National Conference held on Friday in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The monarchs thanked God for the safe return of the president from medical vacation in London and wished him good health throughout his tenure in office.

The communiqué called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders, especially the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas to fund Niger Delta Development Commission to enable it to discharge its mandates.

- Advertisement -

The royal fathers lauded the NDDC board for partnering and collaborating with TROMPCON to better the lots of oil bearing communities of Niger Delta region.

The communiqué renewed earlier call by TROMPCON on the Federal Government to direct all oil companies operating in Niger Delta to relocate their headquarters to their operational base without further delay.

The monarchs also urged all oil companies operating in the region to implement the Local Content Policy of the Federal Government as it affects oil and gas bearing communities.

The royal fathers further pleaded with the Federal Government to resolve quickly the face-off with the Academic Staff Union of Universities for the sake of parents and our students.