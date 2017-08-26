Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has explained why the Northern Governors’ Forum attended a meeting of a coalition of northern groups as they announced the withdrawal of a quit notice against the Igbo living in the North on Thursday.

Shettima was quoted as saying at a press conference, which held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, that he was at the press conference to monitor and ensure that the coalition withdrew the quit notice as agreed in his meetings with them on behalf of the majority of northern governors.

The Indigenous People of Biafra had alleged that the northern group which issued the quit notice had the backing of the northern political class as shown in the attendance at the meeting.

But Shettima said his series of dialogue with the group was based on the mandate given to him by the majority of northern governors who wanted a peaceful resolution of the issue.

He said, “We are here principally as a pressure group to support the reverse position taken by the Coalition of Arewa Youths. We are here to politely but meticulously ensure that this press conference holds as planned and to politely monitor and ensure that the quit notice was publicly withdrawn the same way it was publicly declared in June.”