The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze weather condition in horizontal visibility of about two to five kilometres over the central states of the county on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 38 and 15 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorm over Lafia, Makurdi and Lokoja in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the morning with day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 36 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospects of localised thunderstorms over Enugu, Akure, Ibadan, Ado and the coastal cities during the afternoon and evening periods.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience dust haze condition in horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 1000 metres throughout the forecast period.

NiMet predicted: “Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 to 36 and 17 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively over the northern cities.

“Dust haze condition in horizontal visibility of about two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000 metres is anticipated over the northern states and part of the central cities.

“Increased cloudiness is expected over the southern states with prospects of thunderstorm over the southern parts of central states down to the coast within the next 24 hours.”