Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Adamawa State have intercepted about 1,316 tonnes of illicit drugs believed to be for Boko Haram terrorists.

The NDLEA Commander in Adamawa State, Yakubu Kibo, revealed this to reporters on Friday in Yola.

The seized items were said to have been despatched from the southern part of the country undetected and brought to an electronic shop in Mubi, a commercial town in Adamawa State, once captured by the terrorists.

Following a tip-off, the NDLEA operatives cordoned off the shop and after a thorough search discovered 183 cartons of noodles, which contained 1,316 tonnes of tramadol (225 mg tablets), with a street value of about N20 million.

Kibo, in his reaction, described the development as unfortunate, considering what the drugs would be used for.

He also called on residents across the state to support the agency in curbing the menace of drug abuses in the society.

He said: “The Command is using this opportunity to urge members of the public to be watchful and live up to their civic responsibility by giving information that will help checkmate new trends of concealments employed by these merchants of death.”

In another development, the NDLEA operatives embarked on a raid operation in Yola and its environs while a total of 46 suspects were arrested.

Items recovered from them include cannabis sativa, cough syrup with codeine, tramadol tablets, pentazocine injection, diazepam tablets, and formalin solution among other drugs.

Kibo, who also paraded the suspects before journalists, vowed that the NDLEA would continue to ensure that illicit drugs become unattractive to dealers in the state.

He also appreciated the state Governor, Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow, for supporting the agency in a bid to build a drug abuse-free Adamawa State.