The Nigerian Air Force, Lagos Logistics Command, on Thursday revived its quarterly regimental dinner to foster comradeship among officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the dinner avails the officers an opportunity to interact in a relax atmosphere, while paying attention to regimental traditions in the military.

In his remark at the dinner, Air Officer Commanding, Lagos Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Nnamdi Ekeh, said that the regimental dinner was an age-long tradition aimed at bringing out the best of the military.

Ekeh said: “Officers are encouraged to go to the mess where the mess etiquette is observed.

“NAF decided to revive this tradition because we are trying to be more professional as regimentalism is part of professionalism.”

NAN reports that retired Air Vice Marshal Sanni Gbadebo was special guest of honour at the dinner which attracted officers from other security agencies and top government officials.

The highpoint of the dinner was the loyalty toast proposed in honour of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.