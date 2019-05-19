<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Over 800 teachers are set to retire from the employment of the Edo State government next month.

Their retirement followed decision of Governor Godwin Obaseki to adhere strictly to the rules which stated that workers are to retire from service having attained 60 years or spent 35 years in service.

During the administration of Governor Adams Oshiomhole, workers were allowed to remain in service even if they have served for 35 years but has not reached 60 years.

It was gathered that the 800 teachers were among those trained under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme.

Government sources said the retirement of the 800 teachers was a concern to the Obaseki’s administration owing to the huge resources spent to train the teachers since last year.

The source said plans were on to recruit new teachers but the new recruits had to be trained on pedagogy.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has sent a team to understudy the Edo BEST programme with a view to implement it across the country.

In February, the Rwanda Government sent Deputy Director-General, Rwanda Education Board, Tusiime Angelique, to visit Edo because of its plans to model its basic education system after the Edo BEST.

It was learnt that plans by the Edo State Government to extend the Edo BEST to secondary schools would be successful if the Federal government accepted to use the model across the country.