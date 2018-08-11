Barely one week after about eleven persons died of a suspected cholera outbreak in Bebeji Local government area of Kano State, another similar outbreak has been recorded in Gwarzo Local Government Area of the State, claiming about eight lives with 20 others hospitalised.

An eyewitness, Ibrahim Sale, said on Saturday that apart from six deaths recorded in about four villages, his neighbour’s daughter, Khadija aged 5, died on Thursday afternoon after receiving over ten drips following persistent stooling and vomiting.

In separate interviews, Gwarzo Local Government Council Chairman, Bashir Kutama, and District Head of Gwarzo, Alhaji Shehu Kabiru Bayero, confirmed the suspected cholera outbreak.

The duo said that eight persons had died of the disease and the council had procured medicine to treat the patients.

When newsmen visited the General Hospital Gwarzo, it was discovered that most of the patients exhibited symptoms peculiar to cholera.

Mariam Yusuf, mother of Zainab aged 4 who has being hospitalised for over three days, said her daughter, apart from vomiting and stooling, was also running temperature and had received about 15 drips.

“Since she was hospitalised, there has been little improvement. Honestly, I am scared; I pray my daughter will survive it”

Health personnel at the hospital refused to speak with journalists, because they are not authorised to do so.

Efforts to reach the State Commissioner for Heath Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso and spokesman of the Ministry Ismaila Garba Gwammaja via phone call were not successful as of the time of filing this report.

The ministry had earlier denied the suspected outbreak in Bebeji, claiming that the incident was caused by diarrhea.