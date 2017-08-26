Members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria have expressed dissatisfaction with the threat by the Senate to arrest some of their members over alleged complicity in revenue loss.

They believe that proper investigation and interactions with relevant agencies will help address the contending issues.

The Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport had threatened to arrest Chief Executive officers of some manufacturing companies for alleged complicity in N30 trillion revenue loss probe.

President of MAN maintains said the senate committee needs to channel their request to the appropriate quarters adding that the companies are yet to be indicted for any form of wrong doing.

Director general of the MAN, explained that the association had carried out necessary investigations before coming out to make this public.

The association says maligning individuals whose activities have contributed immensely to the growth of the nation’s economy is inimical to the current effort of the Nigerian government.