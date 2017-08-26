The Arewa Youths Coalition (AYC), which announced the withdrawal of the quit notice given the Igbo, on Thursday, has said that it would take the ‘siddon look’ posture in order to allow the Federal Government do the needful.

In an interview, the leader of the Arewa Youths Coalition, Yerima Shettima, reaffirmed that they have suspended the Igbo quit notice as a result of intervention from prominent Nigerians within and outside the country.

He stated that, ‘With the intervention of people like the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, chairman, Northern States Governors Forum and Governor of Borno State, Alh Kashim Shettima as well as the former Chief Security Officer to the former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, and also appeals from the international community and other stakeholders, we now have to suspend the issue (Igbo quit notice).

In defending their action, Shettima maintained that the antecedents of the IPOB leader, Kanu were clearly misplaced and apron to violence.

According to him,”To compound the issue, nobody from the South East region appeared to condemn his action,

He added that, “We announced the quit notice out of frustration. Now, we have also realised that two wrongs cannot make a right.”

According to him, the Arewa youths are now pleased with the outpour of condemnations coming from Igbo leaders as well as their governors.

Commenting on their next line of action, he stated that, ”even though we have not decided on the next line of action, but in the next couple of weeks and even months our body language would be ‘siddon look.

However, he was quick to advise the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to take advantage of the olive branch extended to him and review his position in the interest of the country.

‘What we expect from him is that he has a re-think. It is never too late for him to join hands with us in building a nation we would all be proud to call our own,” he said.