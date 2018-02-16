Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the latest massacre in Zamfara State in which scores of innocent people were forced out of their vehicles and brutally killed by unknown bandits.

In January, Abubakar spoke out on the killings in Rivers, Kaduna, Benue States.

He said he is appalled by the continued large scale destruction of human lives by criminal groups.

Abubakar said he is concerned about the frequency of these hideous attacks by criminal gangs.

The former Vice President said that the ease with which criminal groups have access to dangerous weapons in the country is worrisome and disturbing.

“When human beings are falling like flies repeatedly, ambushed by savage mass murderers and killed in cold blood, I wonder what becomes of the sanctity of life,” he said.

Abubakar called for greater vigilance and stricter enforcement of ban on the proliferation small arms and other deadly weapons in the hands of criminals.

He said: “Apart from identifying, arresting and prosecuting arms suppliers, there should be an intensification of efforts by our security personnel.”

He extended his condolences and prayers to the Government of Zamfara State and families of the victims.