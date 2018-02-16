As the 2019 general elections approach, Msgr Gabriel Osu, Director of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, has advised Nigerians to be wise.

Osu gave the advice in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said there was a need for Nigerians to work with God to remove everything retarding the nation’s progress.

“As we move gradually to another election year, let us be wise and allow the spirit of God to shine in us so that all layers of darkness limiting our progress can be destroyed,” Osu said.

He called on eligible voters who had yet to register to do so in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, to enable them to vote in the 2019 elections.

“My brothers and sisters, our destinies are in our own hands. The voter’s card! We must protect it jealously.

“We must not allow anyone to cow us into selling it or giving it out for a plate of porridge.

“Remember, what becomes of our future will be determined by who we cast our votes for.

“Anyone who allows his fellow being to cajole him into a life of perpetual slavery will have God to contend with,’’ he said.

Osu said Nigerians must continue to demand of the Independent National Electoral Commission transparency and accountability.

“Say No to under-aged voters, Say No to electoral rigging; go and get your voter cards.

“Say Yes to true democracy, accountability, equal rights and justice,’’ he said.

The cleric, who noted that manual voting was outdated, urged the Federal Government to take a cue from the developed world.

“All over the world, manual voting is becoming obsolete. Here in Nigeria, we are still unsure of what we want.

“Earlier attempts to go electronic have been marred, albeit intentionally.

“Many questions are being asked: Why can’t eligible Nigerians living abroad be allowed to cast their votes from anywhere in the world?.

“Why is it difficult for prospective voters to register seamlessly and collect their voters cards as at when due?

“Why are some people reportedly being denied the opportunity to register as at when due?.

“Why are there not adequate personnel to man the registration centres?

“Why can’t the average voter vote from anywhere in the country and with ease?

“Who are the people mitigating against our electoral progress in this country?”

Osu said there was the need for Nigerians to continue to demand for positive change and the enthronement of workable institutions