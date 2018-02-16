A total of 9,204 students who have been screened were formally admitted into various academic disciplines of the University of Lagos for the 2017/2018 academic session on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, administered the oath of honour to the new students.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ceremony was held amidst tight security, as armed personnel were seen at strategic places around the venue.

The tight security might not be unconnected with a threat by the non-teaching staff of labour unions of the institution that are currently on indefinite strike.

In his brief address, Ogundipe congratulated the students for their success in getting enrolled into the university.

He urged them to stay off drugs, robbery and other vices capable of compromising their stay in the institution and ruining their future career.

“I want to admonish you all to stay focused; take your academics seriously in order to graduate peacefully as and when due.

“You must all carry yourselves well; eschew all forms of violence by staying away from bad gangs.

“Always be of good behaviour so as to prove a worthy ambassador of this great university and a pride to your parents and the society in general,’’ he said.