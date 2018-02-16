The Kwara State Government has denied claims by a group that workers in the State Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are paid in cash.

In a statement via Facebook, the State government said all categories of workers in the State are paid through electronic means, via their individual bank accounts.

The statement said with reference to the State Ministry of Justice and other MDAs, only travelling allowances and other petty transactions are cash-based while all other payments are done electronically.

It also noted that the State government has embraced e-payment, which is in line with the Federal Government’s cashless policy.

The statement maintained that this has eliminated manual processes in payroll computation, reducing fraud improving efficiency and maximizing utilization of existing work force.

It added the electronic system has also eliminated ghost workers and illegal recruitment of workers, thereby reducing personnel cost.