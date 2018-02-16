The Jigawa office of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday said it registered 13,000 candidates for 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state.

The JAMB Coordinator in the state, Malam Labaran Iliyasu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that the examination would be conducted in Dutse, Kafin-Hausa, Gumel, Hadejia and Kazaure local government areas.

He said registered candidates would receive Short Message Service (SMS) and E-mail, indicating their examination centre, date and venue of the examination as from Sunday, Feb, 18, 2018.

The coordinator added that JAMB recorded an increase in the number of candidates who would write the examination and attributed it to proactive measures taken by the board.

He noted that “some of the measures taken to enhance the exercise was approval of commercial banks and other financial institutions to sale scratch ‎cards to prospective candidates.

“The system was simplified to enable candidates to obtain pin using their mobile phones.

“The accreditation of registration centres also assisted in the success recorded.”

Iliyasu said the sale of scratch cards had closed, adding however that “those who obtained the pin before the closing date can still register.”