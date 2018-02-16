The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), FCT Command, said it would organise a sensitisation campaign against the use of prohibited substances by youths in the territory.

NAN report that some youths in the territory are reportedly mixing Medical Grade Methylated spirit with a Soft drink to get intoxicated.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the command, Mr Peter Adegbe, confirmed this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Adegbe, who said that he got to know about the development through one of the personnel of the agency, however, stated that no arrest was made, yet.

“I was in my office when one of our Officers said Youths are now mixing Methylated Spirit with a soft drink to get high.

“As a Chemist, the Methylated spirit that I know is 98 per cent pure. It is deadly and dangerous.

“Although the mixture has no name yet and it has not yet escalated, we have not come across anyone into it.

“But you know what, everyday, new substances of intoxication are coming up and young people are trying new ways on how to get intoxicated.

“We haven’t made any arrest neither have we counseled anyone, yet.

The PRO said the agency could get to know more about the development through arrests, adding that the command was seriously working toward that.

He said the command had conducted several campaigns against the dangers of drug abuse, urging the Nigerian Youth to shun the act.

“Just last week, we held a campaign on “Drug and Crime” and the turnout was massive.

“We don’t intend to stop there, as we are planning to organise three more campaigns before the end of February.

“The campaign is a continuous thing and it will dwell more on this new found substance by the Nigerian Youths, “he said.

The spokesman said that the command would ensure that the substance was not found in any Pharmacy or Chemist.

He said the major problems driving youths into drugs are: Idleness, Curiosity and peer pressure.

“When you are idle, you are not engaging in anything, you want to try what others are doing and you have friends that are into drugs, you are endangering your life.

Adegbe advised parents to be closer to their children to know who their friends were, adding that this would help to reduce the rate at which Youths got involved in drug abuse.