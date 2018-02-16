Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has approved the release of N1 billion for the payment of contributory pension to retired civil servants in the state.

Dr Festus Oyebade, the state Head of Service, made this known on Friday in Osogbo at a meeting of the Forum of Head of Service/Permanent Secretaries, Coordinating Directors, Director-General, General Managers and Executive Secretaries.

Oyebade said additional N200 million was also released for the payment of gratuity to the pensioners.

The Head of Service stated that the governor was committed to the welfare of all retired and serving Public Servants, hence the approval of the funds.

He said the economic resources of the state needs to be improved upon for the government to be able to carry out its constitutional duties.

He said that all hands must be on deck to improve the state internally generated revenue for the benefit of all.

Oyebade commended the governor for the gesture and expressed optimism that more funds would be released to take care of the backlog of pension and gratuity of retired civil servants in the state.