The Arewa leadership has applauded the decision by the Northern Youth coalition to withdraw the October 1 quit notice issued to the Igbos to vacate the North.

According to the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday, in a statement on the withdrawal of the quit notice to the Igbo, the decision was a good development in the interest of peace, unity and corporate existence of Nigeria.

National Publicity Secretary, ACF, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said: “ACF commends the efforts of the Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, and other leaders of thought from the North in persuading the Northern Youths to withdraw the quit notice in the interest of peace and unity of Nigeria.

The ACF particularly hails the efforts of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who engaged the Northern leaders, traditional rulers and Igbo Leaders in an interactive dialogue that doused the tension created by the IPOB, Biafra agitators and the subsequent quit notice given by the Northern Youths Coalition to the Igbos living in the North.”

In an interview, president of Igbo Community Welfare in Kaduna of and the Vice President Igbo of Delegate Assembly in the 19 Northern states, Chris Nnoli, expressed happiness over the Northern group’s withdrawal of the quit notice issued to Igbos.

Reacting to the Coalition of Northern Group’s latest position on eviction of Igbos residing in the region Nnoli said, “With all the assurances we have received, believe that there is no cause for alarm. If you see our people traveling, they went for festival. So if anybody is seen traveling, it should not cause anxiety, because they are surely coming back.”