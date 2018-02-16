Former Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, on Friday commended Bayelsa Government for establishing HIV/AIDS Research Centre in the state.

Inaugurating the centre in Yenagoa, Mantu said the centre was a welcome development in the effort to contain the spread of the disease not only in Bayelsa but Nigeria at large.

“I have the hope that the centre will go a long way in providing vaccines capable of preventing life threatening diseases like Malaria and Tuberculosis, among others.

“Governor Dickson has made the best investment as the project will not only preserve the health of the people, but attract people from all over the world,” he said.

Dr Sani Aliyu, the Director-General, National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), also lauded Dickson on the facility and pledged support to the state in the fight against HIV.

Aliyu stressed the need for strategies to eradicate HIV in the country, adding that Bayelsa rate stood at 3.8 per cent in the survey conducted by the agency in 2014.

“The prevalent rate for Bayelsa is 3.8 per cent based on the survey we have conducted in 2014; the health facility provided by the governor is world class.

“We will continue to partner with them in ensuring that the people of Bayelsa are completely HIV-free,” Aliyu said.

Dickson said the state government would continue to work hard in ensuring that malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis were eradicated in Bayelsa.

According to him, efforts are on to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders to reduce the prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS in the state.

“We have finished plans to sign the bill for the establishment of the State Primary Healthcare Agency into law,’ the governor said.

The state Health Insurance Scheme Complex was another health facility project inaugurated to mark the governor’s sixth anniversary.