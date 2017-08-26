Following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari on hate speeches, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has set in motion necessary arrangements for the arrest and prosecution of offenders.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Moshood Jimoh, disclised that Idris has ordered top police chiefs across the country to monitor their areas, apprehend and prosecute purveyor of hate speeches.

“The IGP has put in place an action plan towards dealing with this effectively,” he told Nation.

“The aim of the police force is to ensure that anybody who engages in the use or dissemination of hate speeches is arrested and prosecuted.

“It does not matter whether they disseminate it through social media or through the conventional mass media like radio, television or any other media.

- Advertisement -

“They are culpable of an offence and they will be prosecuted.

“No organisation or individual is exempted. Anyone who infringes the law should be prepared for arrest or other consequences.

“The IGP has directed all Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) of Police and all Commissioners of Police across Nigeria, including those in charge of commands or in charge of zones, to ensure that anybody in any state who goes ahead to issue hate speech is promptly arrested and prosecuted.

“You may recall that the Vice President had made it clear to everyone that hate speech is like terrorism.

“Thus, we are going to charge offenders under the Terrorism Prevention Act, and people should be forewarned that it is a grievous offence to infringe on the provisions of such laws.”