The 26-member Osun House of Assembly on Friday passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Dr Najeem Salaam, describing his leadership style as “exemplary. ”

The lawmakers gave the commendation when the leadership of the house appeared before the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation to defend its 2018 budget proposal in Osogbo.

Timothy Owoeye, the Chairman, House Committee on Government Business, had made a presentation of N2.8 billion as budget proposal before the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

In his remarks, Mr Kamil Oyedele, the Chairman, House Committee, Finance and Appropriation, said the existing peaceful coexistence between the executive and the legislature in the state was attributable to the Speaker’s exemplary leadership style.

“ No doubt, the leadership style of Mr Speaker has always propelled members to toe the line of peaceful co-existence with the executive and this has been translating to the development of the state.

“All these name calling like “rubber stamp”, “Yesso” and the likes are enough to trigger violence in the house, but we are not bothered.

“We can see that the collaboration with the governor is translating into the development of this state.

“If they call us different names, we are happy that we rubber stamp for development and stand for the development of this state.

“So, we are passing a vote of confidence on Mr Speaker and are determined to toe the line of peaceful co-existence for the development of our state,” Oyedele said.

In his remarks, Owoeye said that members of the assembly would continue to work with the Speaker for the development of the state.

He said that the maturity of the Speaker in handling the affairs of the parliament was responsible for the confidence reposed in him by all 25 members.

In his response, the Speaker expressed appreciation to his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him, with a promise that he would continue to ensure he did the needful for the development of the state.

He appealed to the people of the state to embrace the newly introduced parliamentary local government system in the state, describing it as best for the people.

Meanwhile, the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) has presented a budget estimate of N1.6 billion for the year.

OSIEC Chairman, Mr Segun Oladitan, in his presentation, however, said the commission hoped to realise N50 million as internally generated revenue.