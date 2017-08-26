The Director of Military Intelligence (Army), Maj.Gen Abubakar Tarfa, has said the reason why army formations are having difficulty training was the demand for increasing security presence, which has negatively affected its formations in their desire to achieve qualitative training for personnel.

He equally said the development had in similar circumstance touched the various formations in organizing capacity building programmes as outlined in their training directives.

Tarfa, who spoke as a special guest of honour at the Guards Brigade Third Quarter Inter-unit Cross country Competition 2017, held at Mambila Barracks, Abuja, expressed the hope that with careful planning, innovation and commitment, quality training of personnel and formations could still be achieved.

- Advertisement -

He however, tasked commanders at all levels and soldiers to train hard and realistically too, to meet up with contemporary security challenges, adding that training was an important aspect of every Army and it is the bedrock of every successful military campaign.

In an interactive session with newsmen at the occasion, the Commander Guards Brigade, Major General Musa Yusuf, whose unit is responsible for security in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as well as neighboring areas of Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger states, said the essence of soldiers stationed in most parts of the FCT, was to ensure maximum security to residence.