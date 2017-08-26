President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of former managing director of Champion Newspapers and one of Africa’s foremost public relations practitioners, Bob Ewulonu Beremako Ogbuagu.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday, also commiserated with all the professional colleagues of Ogbuagu, who spent most of his life in the service of God and nurturing the growth of journalism and public relations in Africa.

The statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said President affirmed that Ogbuagu consistently followed the path least travelled by many in his profession to establish public relations in Nigeria and Africa, agreeing to serve as the president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and Federation of Africa’s Public Relations Associations.

The President also saluted the uncommon courage, foresight and integrity that Ogbuagu brought into the practice of journalism and public relations, attributing his success to the lessons drawn from the nationalist movements and inspirations from the late President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He prayed God to grant the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss, the statement said.