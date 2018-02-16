A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dipo Olorunrinu, has maintained that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is not ready to proffer solution to the crisis between herdsmen and farmers across the country.

Olorunrinu, who is the only Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmaker in the House made the remark while noting that Buhari’s government is doing little to prevent the crisis.

Speaking, the PDP lawmaker, however, commended governors for adopting strategies to stop the crisis within their domain.

According to Olorunrinu, “Rearing cattle is not a bad idea. It is meant to boost food security in the country. But now the motive or agenda behind rearing of cattle is the bone of contention. Herdsmen over the years had been moving their cattle across the country.

“In the 60s and 70s, herdsmen take their cattle to the forest where they believe their cattle could easily get better grasses to feed. So, it is the motive and agenda behind cattle rearing that has caused the country huge losses that the Federal Government must quickly look into.

“Criticizing the government of the day is like doing same to myself. Regardless of the fact that we are working at different levels of the government, we need to understand that it is a national thing. I am happy that some states are adopting new strategies to prevent the clashes.

“I will task every state governor to try and adopt a strategy that would prevent such in his state, considering what could happen to his citizens whenever such happens in his state.

“This is because we cannot continue to wait on the Federal Government that is not ready to proffer the right solution. I am not satisfied with the executive arm of the government at the national level.”