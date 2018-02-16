The Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has said his men are ready to assist in conducting the 2019 elections by ensuring peace and providing adequate security in the country to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The IG spoke in Lagos after the public presentation of his book: Security and justice: The pathway for peace and reconciliation in Nigeria.

He said: “We are prepared for the elections. We have the men and we have the materials (logistics) to carry out our duties successfully before, during and after the elections.”

Idris noted that the country’s security challenges would be contained if Nigerians pursued true reconciliation and shunned inflammatory comments.

“The challenges we are having with these herdsmen have gone down. In Benue, we have 15 units on ground and I have been monitoring their successes.

“I was in Benue and we have been having stakeholders’ meetings and we have been discussing.

“Based on that, people have been coming openly to state their problems and it is through this that we can understand each other and reconcile our differences.

“The role of traditional rulers in this reconciliation process cannot be over-emphasised because most of them have the ears of their people. When you have political disagreement in these communities, these traditional rulers are handy.”