Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration will continue to create more employment opportunities for the youths of the state.

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing construction of the Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo Road on Thursday, Governor Wike noted that his administration is investing in youth empowerment.

Hundreds of youths trooped out to celebrate the governor as he supervised the road, which will create greater access to Trans-Amadi, the business hub of the state.

- Advertisement -

He said: “We are investing in infrastructure as a means of developing the economy of the state. We have also used the development of infrastructure to employ many youths.

“We will continue to engage our youths. We will continue to run a government that will respond to the needs of the people.

The governor assured the youths that his administration will always cater for their needs, adding that he will continue to interface with them.

He was accompanied on Thursday’s project inspection by Senator George Thompson Sekibo.