The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued 14 victims at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of NAPTIP, Mr Josiah Emerole, in Abuja on Thursday that the operation followed a tip off.

Emerole explained that the victims, who were rescued around the mosque at the airport, comprised of 14 women and two men.

“Officers of NAPTIP, following a tip-off, intercepted a group of 14 women between the ages of 15-60 years travelling to Saudi Arabia via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“The two agents from Kano who accompanied them on the trip had been arrested and detained by the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Department of State Services as investigation is ongoing.

“The interception and arrest of two agents travelling with the women came as a result of a patriotic Nigerian’s observations of the women’s movement and activities at the airport.

“It is unclear yet as to the purpose of their trip to Saudi Arabia, though, in recent time, there have been increasing reports of exploitation being experienced by labour migrants in countries in the Middle East,” he said.

Emerole assured that NAPTIP would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that more Nigerians do not end up as victims of exploitative domestic servitude in foreign countries.

He said that the victims were being profiled at the NAPTIP headquarters to ascertain their proper and correct identities.

Checks revealed that that the suspects wanted to take the victims to their destination in Saudi Arabia through Abuja en-route Lagos before they were nabbed at the Abuja airport.