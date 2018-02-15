The Federal Government has decried the poor performance of foreign trained medical and dental graduates at the assessment of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Prof. Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday at the induction of 243 successful medical doctors and six dental graduates that participated at the remedial course and assessment.

The examination was conducted at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) in Nov. 2017.

It is aimed at ensuring that the standard of training obtained abroad by candidates measured up to the standard of training in Nigeria.

It is also geared toward ensuring the overall health and well-being of Nigerians and other people living in the country.

Adewole represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Clement Uwaifo, expressed worry that of the 686 medical and 10 dental candidates who took the examination, only 249 were successful.

The minister attributed the poor performance of the candidates to poor standard of foreign institutions they were trained.

He, however, urged parents to be mindful of the kind of institutions they send their children or wards for medical training, adding that majority of those institutions were not listed in the world directory of medical training.

Adewole also urged parents to always check with the health regulatory bodies if the training institution they intend sending their children or wards was up to standard.

“The success of 243 out of 686 medical and six out of 10 dental foreign trained candidates at the remedial course and assessment examination of MDCN is worrisome.

“It is disheartening for me to hear that certain candidates are not able to pass the examination of the MDCN because the institutions are not listed in the world directory of medical schools.

“It is important that parents and prospective medical and dental students are well guided to prevent disappointment in foreign training that will lead to their not being able to get registered and practice in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The minister, who congratulated the inductees on their success, however, urged the practitioners to engage in continuous learning.

He urged them to apply advanced scientific knowledge and maintain commitment to medical education.

Adewole also advised them to make relevant information available to patients, colleagues and the public, to ensure quality and efficient health care delivery.

“I urge you to obtain consultation and use the talent of other health professionals when it is needed or necessary.

“Inductee must appreciate the need for referral of patients when it is required.

“Proper functioning of referral system can make for effective and efficient delivery of health services and failure to refer when such is necessary constitute professional misconduct,’’ Adewole said.

In his remarks, Prof. Mike Ogirima, President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), urged the practitioners not to sacrifice their health for anything.

Ogirima urged the government to make health institutions conducive for practitioners in order to forestall brain drain.