The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra state has disclosed that no fewer than 220,000 Permanent Voters’ Cards were yet to be collected by the owners.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Anambra State, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, who made the disclosure during a visit to Obi of Onitsha, Obi Alfred Achebe, yesterday, however, revealed that the level of voter apathy had dropped significantly in the state, following the modifications of the services being rendered by the commission.

Orji explained that the commission has among other measures, opened additional registration centres across the 21 local government areas of the state, created floating centres in the councils to reduce the frustration often experienced by the electorate.

He explained that the commission had succeeded in restoring the confidence of the electorate which was evident in the massive turnout of voters in the November 18 governorship election adjudged by many to be free, fair and credible.

The REC further solicited for the assistance of the traditional ruler in securing a land for an office accommodation in the district, assuring that the funds to raise the structure would not be a challenge.

According to him, the visit to the monarch was to solicit for his support especially in the area of sensitizing his people on the need for the eligible voters to get registered and obtain their permanent voters cards.

In a response, Achebe commended the proactive disposition of the electoral umpire particularly in the area of continuous voter registration exercise.

The Monarch expressed worry over the wide gap existing between the eligible voters and those who have their names registered, as well as those who have collected their voters cards and those willing to exercise their franchise.