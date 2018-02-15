The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension slammed on the member representing Afikpo North East State Constituency, Mrs Maria Nwachi, for neglecting ethics of her office as lawmaker.

The House came up with the resolution after considering a motion filed before the House by the Deputy Leader Chief Kingsley Ikoro.

Mrs Nwachi was on January, this year suspended for fourteen Legislative days after consideration of the allegations of of photographing in public functions by the House Leader Mr. Joseph Nwobasi.

The speaker thereafter constituted a committee headed by the Chief Whip of House, chief Chile Ogiji to consider the allegations and report back to the House.

On 6th of February this year, the Chike Ogiji led Adhoc committee presented its report and recommended six months suspension against the lawmaker to inculcate in her the decorum expected of a lawmaker which was unanimously upheld.

Barely Nine Days after the suspension, the Deputy Leader of the House, Chief Kingsley Ikoro, approached the House with a motion to recall the embattled member citing remorse on the part of the lawmaker.

He pleaded the speaker to temper justice with mercy as Mrs Nwachi has approached her colleagues individually and collectively asking for forgiveness.

He was seconded by Mrs Augusta Ude of Ohaozara East constituency, Mrs Ude said her telephone conversation with her confirmed the readiness of the lawmaker to turn up a new leaf.

Mr. Victor Chukwu of Ezza North west constituency while lending support to the motion advocated for Counselling of the lawmaker to instill good behavior into the lawmaker.

The speaker noted that the lawmaker has exhibited a certain degree of remorse and subjected the motion into a voice vote and it was unanimously upheld.