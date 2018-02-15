Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has vowed to keep speaking out on the invasion and ongoing killings in the state until the people of the state get justice.

The Governor spoke Thursday when he hosted a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, South South Zone, led by Archbishop God-Dowell Oyibo Avwomakpa, in Makurdi.

He said “if those saddled with the responsibility of protecting life and property had acted promptly on reports which we made about threats to invade the state, the invasion and subsequent massacre could have been averted.

“That is why I will alway reiterate my call for the resignation or sack of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, for his unprofessional conduct and for taking sides with the invaders and his lack of capacity to stop the killings.”

According to the Governor, the sacking of communities and killings had continued after the burial of the 73 victims adding that several security operatives had also been killed and their rifles snatched by the militant herdsmen.

“I think that the herdsmen attacks have become an enormous national problem and patriots across the country must rise up to tackle it decisively before it consumes our country.”

The Governor commended the people of the South-South for rallying support for the state in its time of need more than any part of the country and prayed that God would reward them.

Earlier, Archbishop Avwomakpa called on President Muhammadu Buhari to defend the people of the state as Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the country.

He said the delegation visited to obtain first hand information before crying to fellow Christians in other parts of the world to come to the aid of fellow Christians in Benue State.

The delegation had also visited and donated relief items to some of those displaced by the crisis who are in one of the seven camps.