The Katsina state government has procured enough metric tones of fertilizer for the next wet farming season.

Gov Aminu Bello Masari announced this today when he received members of the rice farmers association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in the government house.

He said the government has since procured and distributed the dry season fertilizer to irrigation farmers, stressing the commodity is presently on sale in the designated areas.

He said the sales of the wet season fertilizer would be flagged off in April this year, as thousands of times were being what’s housed across the government-owned stores in the state” adding we would ensure equity and fairness in the transaction.

He assured that the state government would continue to promote agriculture, stressing agriculture would boost our economy and provide job opportunities to our teaming population especially that our communities are agrarian in nature.

Masari noted that the state government has since commenced reconstruction and rehabilitation of 34 water Dams across the local government areas of the state.

He said the idea was to promote irrigation farming as well as make the youth more independent, dependable and reliable, stressing and it would reduce the exodus of our youth to urban cities in search of greener posture into southern parts of the country.

Earlier in his remarks, the state chairman of the rice farmers association Alhaji Shuaibu Malami lauded the state government efforts on promotion of agriculture.

He said farmers would continue to support the good policies and programs of the government while commending the federal government for the introduction of the anchor borrower agricultural program.

Newsmen report that the Katsina state government has earmarked N400million for the ongoing dredging and rehabilitation of Dabiram dam in Daura local govt area.