The Federal Government will on Friday receive a 14-year old girl sent to South Korea for prostitution by her sister.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Affairs, Mrs. Abike Dabiri Erewa, disclosed this at the 4th international conference on Love and Tolerance organised by the UFUK Dialogue in Abuja on Thursday.

The conference aimed at promoting love, peace and tolerance took place at the International Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR).

The theme of the conference was: “Countering Violent Extremism.”

Describing child trafficking as inhumane and extreme form of hatred, the presidential aide said young girls between ages of 12 and 13 were rescued at airport while on the verge of being flown abroad for prostitution.

According to her, the culprit was later apprehended by the security operatives and detained.

“Just yesterday (Wednesday), I got a call from our Embassy in South Korea. We are bringing in tomorrow (Friday) a 14- year- old girl who was actually sent to South Korea for prostitution by her own sister.

“That is extreme hatred. That is not love but extremism.

“My sister a former Deputy Governor, Orelope just this morning also raised alarm about a few girls at the airport. Somebody was trying to traffic 14, 13 and 12 years old girls and a very observant Nigerian was able to get that stopped,” Dabiri-Erewa said.