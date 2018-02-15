Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, President of Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), on Wednesday said only leaders with proven integrity and character would stimulate good governance in Nigeria.

Nnam told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that religious or tribal considerations had done more harm than good to the country.

He called on the electorate to unite against any form of distractions by politicians to attract attention.

The ILDC leader said that it was time for Nigerians to rise above tribal and religious dichotomies in order to achieve the desired goal.

According to him, good governance has no boundaries, no tribe or religion and only a person with proven integrity can provide it irrespective of where he comes from.

“We must say no to tribal or religious considerations in choosing our leaders by 2019.

“Because we are one people with one problem as a nation, so we need one that has the solution no matter his or her tribe or religion,” Nnam said.

Also speaking, the coordinator of the organisation, Mr Onyekachi Njoku, called on Nigerians to rise above trivialities in the shop for good leaders.

Njoku, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for waging war against corruption, said it was one of the country’s greatest challenges.

He said that good leadership could only be attainable with uncompromising policies.

Njoku stressed the need to shop for leaders with genuine character and vision to stimulate transformation in the country.