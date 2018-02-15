The National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kebbi Command, has arrested six suspects and confiscated 657.200kgs drugs worth N31 million.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Suleiman Jadi, disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi.

Mr. Jadi said the arrest and seizure followed series of surveillance on the activities of the suspects who specialised in the distribution of Tramadol capsules and tablets in the state.

He said the two-day seizure comprised 421.100 kg of Tramadol and 30 kg of Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) on the first day.

“Also, on the same day, another 198 kg of Tramadol was seized in Kamba town of Dandi Local Government Area,” he said.

According to him, the drugs were concealed in motorcycle empty cartons in order to beat suspicious security agencies.

Mr. Jadi said another notorious dealer was also arrested in Zuru Local Government Area with a total of 8.00kg of Diazapam and Benhexol psychotropic.

“From the figures of drugs seized, it will be realised that within two days, the command seized a total of 667.200 kgs of the drugs out of circulation – approximately 0.656 tonnes a day.

“Put together, the total street value of all these drugs is about N31 million,” he said.

“Imagine, if we can make this achievement in just two days with only one vehicle, the level of achievements we would have recorded if we had enough logistics,” he said

He thanked the public for their useful information toward the successful seizure of the drugs.