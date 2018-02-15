A massive fire broke out in a three-storey industrial building in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, on Thursday, claiming the life of one person, officials said.

“The blaze started in the ground floor godown of Mittal Estate building in Mumbai’s Andheri area and soon engulfed the entire floor this morning.

“One person sustained burns and died on the way to the hospital.

“Some five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, and fire-fighters have tried to contain the flames,’’ the senior fire official added.

He said though an electrical short-circuit seemed to be the reason behind the fire, a probe had been ordered into the incident.

The incident came after 14 people, mostly young women, were killed in a fire at a trendy rooftop pub in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills complex in December 2017.

Fire outbreaks are common in residential areas and factories in India, mainly because of lack of regards for basic safety norms and fire-fighting equipment such as hosepipes and alarm systems.