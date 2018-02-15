The Gombe State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has called on the members of the public to collaborate with the agency towards ensuring that roads in the state remain safe.

Sector Commander Gombe FRSC, Dr. Godwin Omika, made the call, in Gombe, on Thursday, while briefing newsmen as part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of FRSC in Nigeria.

Omika noted that among similar organisations established by the Federal Government nearly three decades ago, only the FRSC and National Orientation Agency made it this far.

“Many organisations and agencies that were established with FRSC have collapsed but we and the National Orientation Agency have made it.

“Our mandate is to reduce road crashes to the barest minimum as well as rescue those involve in a crash.

“Therefore I am calling on the general public to collaborate with us to enable us achieve our mandate,” he said.

According to him, the FRSC alone could do it, but with the help of the public, the rate of the road crashes will reduce.

Omika maintained further that the FRSC had been partnering with stakeholders like the National Union of Road Traffic Workers (NURTW) as well as sister agencies to ensure the safety of the roads.

He disclosed that the Gombe State Government had assisted the command in numerous ways which contributed to the success of the agency.

Omika continued, “I am appealing to members of the public to abide by the law, 90 per cent of the road crashes are avoidable.

“Always ensure that your vehicles are in perfect condition before embarking on a journey, let us kill crash before it kills us,“ he said.

As part of activities marking the anniversary, officers and men of the Command, NURTW, Special Marshals in a motorcade, went round the major streets of Gombe with public address system sensitizing the public on road safety.

It would continue on Friday and Sunday with the FRSC taking its campaign to worship centres in both Mosques and Churches to further sensitize the people the need to keep the roads safe.

Based on its line of activities, the FRSC would hold a public lecture as well as interact with the public on Saturday to be followed with a novelty match between regular and special marshals.