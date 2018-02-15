The Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary abruptly following a fire scare in the chamber, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Huge smoke had engulfed the chamber and the suspected cause forced the air-conditioning system to cease functioning.

The source of the smoke, which had extended to the corridors as at 11 a.m. when the lawmakers converged for the day’s proceedings, could not be immediately ascertained.

To allow the development to be controlled, Sen. Ibrahim Gobi raised a “Point of Order’’, calling for adjournment of plenary.

“The environment is not conducive and as we can see, the air-conditioners are not working.

“So, I propose we adjourn to Tuesday,’’ Gobi said.

In his remark, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, agreed with Goje’s position.

“I can see what you presented to the effect that the environment is not conducive and as such I think we should adjourn to Tuesday when the chamber will be conducive,’’ Saraki said.