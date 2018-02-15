Muslim Clerics and Youth Organization on Thursday felicitated with Christians on the commencement of the Lenten season and urged them to use the occasion to pray for peace and stability in the country.

Head of the organization, Malam Gambo Abdullahi, made the appeal when he led members on a solidarity visit to Pastor Yohanna Buru, General Overseer of Christ Evangelical Intercessory Fellowship Ministry in Kaduna.

“The Lenten period is a very special Holy season to all Christians, we as Muslims, who also fast during Ramadan, understand the significance of fasting and prayers to the Almighty God.

“Hence, we came as a team to felicitate and wish all Christians success from the beginning of the holy month till the end”.

He said the visit was also to encourage peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance.

“We must be our brother keepers through appreciating and encouraging one another irrespective of our religious differences to make the country move ahead”.

He urged Christians to pray for God’s intervention for Nigeria to overcome its security challenges.

Gambo recalled that Christian clerics also used to felicitate with Muslims during Ramadan in a show of solidarity and oneness.

“We also came to extend the same thing to our brothers, as we are from one family, Adam and Eve, and we all worship one God and all believe in Paradise and Hell, therefore, we all must learn to live in peace and harmony with one another.’’

Responding, Buru appreciated the organisation for the visit, saying it would boost efforts at promoting peace and religious tolerance in the country.

He canvassed for the inclusion of peace education in school curriculum, so as to steer the minds of the youth to goodness, brotherliness and love of one another irrespective of religious and tribal boundaries.