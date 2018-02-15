The South-South Zone of the Ohaneze Youth wing has thrown its weight behind the call for total restructuring of the Nigerian federation, saying that it would benefit all zones.

Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, the Zonal Coordinator of the group, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday at the sidelines of activities organised to commemorate the 6th anniversary of Gov. Seriake Dickson administration in Bayelsa.

He said that recent comments by the Vice President on the desirability of State Police and the All Progressives Congress Committee report on restructuring were indications that it had gained wide acceptability.

Arthur-Ugwa noted that restructuring essentially entailed devolution of powers to the regions to ensure greater control of resources from where they were derived.

According to him, various regions of the country will be better off in terms of development as the regions each have comparative advantage in certain sectors they can leverage on to fast track economic development.

The youth leader noted that rather than depend on the Federal Government for sustenance, the regions in a restricted federation would engage in healthy competition in the exploitation and development of its resources.

He said that a situation where the Federal Government had bailed out the states in excess of One Trillion Naira in the past two years to stimulate the economy indicated that most states were not economically viable.

He said that the youth body was concerned about misconceptions amidst the clamour for restructuring, adding that there was need for clarity and public enlightenment and mobilisation.

He said that a restructured Nigeria would give all parts of the country a sense of belonging that would foster harmony, unity and development.

“Restructuring is a panacea for peace amongst the federating units and can resolve the various agitations if implemented properly.

“We, however, want total restructuring and say no to taking an aspect of it and leaving other components behind.

“There is consensus amongst all stakeholders on restructuring and the Federal Government and the ruling party also the opposition party had all endorsed it that tells you that it is the way to go.

“However, it must be done in a holistic manner with all aspects of it taken along; it should not be an issue of political and campaign gimmick for political parties to win votes.

“I am urging the Federal Government to convene a multi-stakeholders forum for Nigerians to be on the same page and have a clear and unambiguous position on restructuring,” Arthur-Ugwa said.