The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Jigawa on Thursday said that 150 people died and 556 others sustained various degrees of injury in 170 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) across the state in 2017.

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Angus Ibezim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that the road crashes were higher in 2017 than in 2016.

According to him, 120 crashes were reported in 2016.

He said that 150 people died in 2017 as against 92 in 2016, while 556 people were injured in 2017 as against 403 in 2016.

Ibezim attributed the increase in causality rate to speeding, overloading, loss of control and route violation.

“The most prevalent causes of RTCs in the year 2016 and 2017 are speeding, loss of control, route violation and overloading.

To reduce the menace, he said, the command had advised the officials of National Union of Road Transport Workers and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to caution their members against overloading, speeding and driving without vehicles particulars.

“The only thing to be done to reduce road crashes in the state is for drivers, particularly those operating commercial vehicles, to desist from speeding, overloading and route violation.

“And that is why we advise the leaderships of the two unions who are the major stakeholders in road transport to caution their members on the importance of safe motoring,” Ibezim said.